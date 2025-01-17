Saif Ali Khan is recovering in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after a knife was removed from his spine. He was attacked in his apartment and suffered 6 stab wounds.

Saif Ali Khan attacked: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger and recovering in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. On Friday, the 54-year-old actor was shifted from the Intensive Care Units (ICU) to a special room at the private hospital.. The neurosurgeons of Lilavati Hospital removed a 2.5 inch knife piece that was lodged in Saif Ali Khan's spine on Thursday. An image of the knife piece has been revealed!

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in posh Bandra West neighbourhood early Thursday and rushed to Lilavati hospital with the blade still lodged in his thoracic spine. The Bollywood actor received six stab wounds.

According to India Today report, Saif Ali Khan ‘walked into the hospital like a tiger’ after he was brought to the medical facility by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from their Bandra apartment at 3.30am in the night.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital have said that Saif Ali Khan has to take rest due to knife-inflicted wounds, especially in the back which can have chances of infection. “Today we will be restricting visitors as we want Saif Ali Khan to rest", the doctors added.

In addition to the spinal injury, Saif Ali Khan had two other deep wounds. These were on the left wrist and on the right side of his neck. The injuries were addressed by the plastic surgery team, led by Dr Leena Jain.

Besides Saif Ali Khan, a 56-year-old staff nurse at the house, Eliyama Philip, who is the complainant, and a domestic help suffered blade injuries in the incident, said an official.

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Mumbai Police detain suspect Mumbai police on Friday morning detained a suspect in connection with the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, an official said.

The man, whose identity is yet to be established, has been taken to the Bandra police station. He was detained after police questioned several people who resembled the attacker, the official said.

The man brought into the Bandra police station was carrying a backpack similar to the one seen in the CCTV footage from the actor’s building, the official said.