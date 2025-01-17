Saif Ali Khan confronted thief, resulting in a struggle. The family escaped, and Saif sustained injuries. Police are investigating the incident.

The thief, who entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's house on wee hours of Thursday and later attacked the actor, was spotted at Jeh's room first. He was carrying a stick and a knife and intended to rob the house, Jeh's nanny, Eliyama Philip said in her statement.

Saif Ali Khan attack: When was the thief first attacked? Around 2 am, Philip spotted something moving inside the room and thought it to be Kareena. But, then saw a man's shadow near the bathroom door, wearing a cap. She was immediately alerted.

Philip hurried to Jeh's side to shield him. Spotting her presence, the intruder signaled for her silence by pressing a finger to his lips.

She revealed the intruder tried to stab her with a blade but nn an attempt to defend herself, she raised her hand to block the attack but sustained an injury from the blade.

Saif Ali Khan attack: How the altercation started? On what happened next, nanny said intruder demanded money. "Money...One crore."

During this time, another caretaker, Junu, took the opportunity to escape the room and quickly alerted Saif and Kareena about the attack.

Upon hearing Junu’s alarm, Saif and Kareena hurried into Jeh’s room. Saif directly confronted the intruder, demanding, “Who are you, and what do you want?"

This confrontation sparked an altercation, further escalating the situation. Saif fought to manage the intruder while prioritizing the safety of his family.

The caretaker informed the police that the intruder attacked Saif with a wooden object and a hexa blade. Saif managed to fight off the attacker, and the family quickly ran out of the room, locking the door behind them. They then alerted authorities to the dangerous situation.

After the altercation, the family quickly moved to an upstairs room for safety. Hearing the noise, the staff came out of their rooms. When they returned to Jeh's room, they found the door open and searched the house for the intruder but couldn’t find him. The police are continuing their investigation.