Saif Ali Khan attacked: “Saif Ali Khan is physically very fit, goes to gym regularly but is his immune system so strong?”, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has questioned the ‘quick’ recovery of the Bollywood actor.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, five days after he was stabbed six times by an intruder who intended to rob the Khan-Kapoor's household in Bandra.

Sharing a video of Saif Ali Khan entering his Bandra residence on 21 January, Sanjay Nirupam wrote on X (Formerly Twitter) in Hindi, “The doctors said that the knife had penetrated 2.5 inches inside Saif Ali Khan's back. Probably he was trapped inside. The operation continued for 6 hours continuously. All this happened on 16th January. Today is 21st January. So fit as soon as you got out of the hospital? In just 5 days?”

“Wonderful!”, the Shiv Sena leader added.

SEE THE VIDEO HERE

Later talking to PTI, Sanjay Nirupam further added, “The video raises questions... we are not against Saif Ali Khan's family. We pray that he and his family remain safe.”

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Action against illegal Bangladeshis near Mumbai

“However, the way doctors put the details about the incident in the public domain and said that 2.5-inch piece of knife was lodged inside Saif Ali Khan's back. The auto driver said that the actor was bleeding profusely when he was brought to the hospital, then the doctor said that the operation took six hours. Is it possible for someone to get discharged from hospital in four days in such a fit condition after going through this much? I know that Saif Ali Khan is physically very fit, goes to gym regularly but is his immune system so strong that he can recover in four days.” Nirupam emphasised.

On Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan's return home was closely followed by heavy Mumbai police security, and visuals of the actor exiting the hospital with a smile and waving at the paparazzi.

Saif Ali Khan greeted his fans and the media present outside his residence as he made his way back home.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police reached the 'Devara' actor's home to record his statement on the matter.