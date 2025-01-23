Last week, the leak of actor Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim document on the microblogging platform X sparked a heated debate after the actor was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence.

What did the leaked document say? Niva Bupa Health Insurance, an Indian insurance company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Delhi, became the centre of attention after the document detailing Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim was shared on X.

Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim went viral on X.

The document revealed that Khan had claimed ₹35,95,700 for his treatment, but Niva Bupa only approved ₹25 lakh. The document also included other details such as the member ID, diagnosis, room category, and expected date of discharge, sparking further conversation about how claims are handled.

Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim sparks debate; netizens react In a post on X, a user AK Mandhan wrote, “If #Saif Ali Khan has taken health #insurance, in spite of having generational wealth, super good income for himself and spouse - what are you thinking? Take health insurance now.”

Another user wrote, “Inspite of having generational wealth and super good income Saif Ali Khan has taken health insurance for himself and his family. What are you thinking?”

Another user said, “Lakhs of common people don’t get the reimbursement from health insurance companies. If this is resolved this will be a big relief and biggest gift from Modi Govt forever!!”

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Dr Prashant Mishra, a cardiac surgeon at Tunga Hospital in Malad, highlighted that insurance companies frequently decide the amounts they will approve for specific treatments, regardless of the actual costs incurred by patients or hospitals.

In a post on X, Dr Mishra said, “It's difficult to understand the Health insurance sector. We need to support our senior citizens because most are retired and have no source of earnings or pension. So, Ideally, their Mediclaim premium should be low or fixed. The irony is that Mediclaim premiums for our Senior citizens are very high. Life long tax bharo when you are in job or active. But when you need more support ( at old age ) that time premium is exorbitantly high. But who cares for the Middle class because the Middle class is not a vote bank.”

The incident has highlighted the significant differences in how insurance companies process claims for celebrities compared to the average person, raising questions about the disparities in treatment and privileges for high-profile individuals.

In another tweet, Dr Mishra said, “For small hospitals and common man, Niva Bupa will not sanction more than ₹5 lakh for such treatment. All 5 star hospitals are charging exorbitant fees and media claim companies are paying also. Result – premiums are rising and middle class is suffering.”

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other areas of his body. He was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment.

Lakhs of common people don’t get the reimbursement from health insurance companies.

After undergoing surgery, Saif was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.