Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack at Mumbai home; netizens demand ‘strong action to ensure safety’

Saif Ali Khan on Thursday was injured in knife attack at Mumbai home. The attack on the Bollywood actor came months after Salman Khan received repeated threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Several social media users expressed their frustration and worry over Bollywood actors' safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan is receiving treatment in Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre after he sustained injuries after an intruder barged in his home in Mumbai," shared a user on X.

“This is so scary…I hope he recovers as super soon as possible & Kareena and her kids are alright," commented another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“1st actors need bodyguards for crazy fans, now even their homes aren't safe? What Nonsense STRONG actions are needed to ensure safety, or who's next? [sic]," shared another user.

“Get Well Soon Saif Ali Khan. This is So Sad man ....[sic]," commented another user.