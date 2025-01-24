Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's statement was recorded by the Mumbai Police on Thursday in connection with the stabbing incident that happened at Khan's residence last week. Saif Ali Khan narrated what had transpired on the night of January 16.

Saif Ali Khan told police that he and his wife Kareen Kapoor rushed to their son's room when they heard screams from there. India Today sources quoted Saif as saying that he and Kareena Kapoor Khan were in their bedroom on the 11th floor when they heard screams from the house help, Eliyama Phillip.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Forensic match links accused Shehzad to crime scene

Phillip cares for their younger son, Jehangir (Jeh). They found an unidentified intruder at Jeh's room, where Phillip also sleeps. While the nanny — Eliyama Philips – was scared and screaming, Jeh was crying, the actor told police, according to NDTV.

As per the report, chaos ensued when Saif attempted to restrain the intruder. During the struggle, the intruder stabbed Saif Ali Khan multiple times in his back, neck, and arms, loosening his grip.

Despite these injuries, Saif Ali Khan managed to push the intruder away. Meanwhile, the household staff ran out with Jeh. They locked the attacker in the room.

Phillip was also wounded in the altercation. She later told Saif Ali Khan that she had found the man in Jeh's room, and he had demanded ₹1 crore from her, India Today reported.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of January 16 by an intruder who had come there with the intention of burglary.

The Mumbai Police identified the attacker as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad. He had entered his home with the intent to commit theft. A police officer privy to the investigation in the Saif Ali Khan attack case told TOI that the Bangladeshi national chose the actor's house randomly.

A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts.

Saif was then rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday

The Mumbai Police arrested the accused from Thane on Sunday. They suspect him to be a Bangladeshi national. Police stated that the accused was about to flee to his native village in Bangladesh when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. Shehzad was sent to five-day police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.