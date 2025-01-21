Hello User
Saif Ali Khan news: Attacker hid in garden for hours, fingerprints found on bathroom window, ladder- what cops said?

Saif Ali Khan news: Attacker hid in garden for hours, fingerprints found on bathroom window, ladder- what cops said?

Livemint

Saif Ali Khan news: Attacker hid in garden for two hours after crime, fingerprints found on bathroom window, ladder

Saif Ali Khan news: Attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad sent to police custody for 5 days

Multiple fingerprints of the accused have been collected from various spots as part of the probe into the January 16 knife attack on popular Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder inside his apartment in Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra on Thursday, necessitating surgery. On Sunday, police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national who was staying in India illegally after changing his name to Vijay Das.

"The local police and Crime Branch visited the actor's Satguru Sharan building and collected fingerprints as part of the probe. The forensic team also visited the building," the official said.

The fingerprints of the accused have been found at the crime scene, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he used to enter from the duct, the official said.

Fakir, a native of Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and associated with a housekeeping agency, police said. On Sunday, the metropolitan magistrate's court in Bandra remanded him in 5-day police custody.

