On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the hassles of being a landlord. He said initially, he would tackle the issues regarding ACs and plumbing himself.

Describing himself as a "chhota-sa landlord", Khan said, “Arre, it's a very big headache. Main bhi chota sa landlord hoon (Even I'm a small-time landlord)."

However, Saif said that he has finally appointed a manager to deal with the tenants.

“Old mentality, we invested in property and put them up on rent. I got calls about issues regarding the ACs, water leakage. Sometimes I thought, 'I should hire someone'. I hired a manager finally. But before that, I used to handle issues myself," he said.

Saif and Kareena moved to a bigger apartment in 2020 after which they welcomed their second child. After moving out, the star couple reportedly put up their old space on rent.

Recently, Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur have stolen everyone's hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a few pictures, wherein we can see Kareena, Saif and their firstborn Taimur offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Kareena also gave fans a glimpse of the clay Ganpati made by Taimur. However, Kareena and Saif's second child Jeh was missing from the pictures.

"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim's cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she captioned the post.

