Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a burglary attempt, which he foiled, albeit sustaining six stab wounds in the process. Netizens hailed him as a 'hero', while the Mumbai Police released the first image of the perpetrator, who reportedly fled using the staircase.

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and a staff member. At the hospital, Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery to remove a 2.5-inch knife piece, lodged in one of the stab wounds close to his spine, and the spinal fluid leakage was also repaired. Further, the Bollywood actor received plastic surgery on his hand and neck for the stab wounds. The doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed that the Bollywood actor was ‘out of danger’.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: What EXACTLY happened on the night of attack? Saif Ali Khan was at his 'Satguru Sharan' apartment in Mumbai's Bandra when a burglar attempted to enter the Khan-Kapoor household on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Mumbai's senior police and Crime Branch officials arrived at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residence in Bandra to investigate an attack on him by an intruder.

As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's 12th-floor flat in Satguru Sharan building, but possibly sneaked in at some point earlier in the night, the Mumbai Police said.

Media reports stated that Saif Ali Khan's house help, Elyimma Philips alias Lima, who was present at their home spotted the burglar and attempted to stop the perpetrator from entering. A scuffle broke out following which she reportedly sustained injuries to her hand.

This is when Saif Ali Khan heard the screams and came out of his room. He reportedly tried to de-escalate the scuffle, when the burglar stabbed the Bollywood actor multiple times.

Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds on his neck, hands, and on his spine at 2.30 am.

Ibrahim Ali Khan arrives at the Lilavati Hospital where his father, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, was admitted after he was injured in an attack by an intruder, in Mumbai, on Thursday

Saif Ali Khan was taken to the hospital by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw. Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital said that the duo arrived to the medical facility at 3.30 am.

Since there was no driver at home at that hour, he was brought in an auto rickshaw, said the Mumbai Police.

After the incident, which took place around 2:30 a.m., the attacker took the staircase to escape. Police sources said his CCTV visuals were traced on the sixth floor.

According to Instagram updates, Saif Ali Kahn's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was out with her sister Karisma Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor's daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

However, it is unclear if Kareena Kapoor was at the Bandra home when the attack happened. A video released later showed the visibly shocked Bollywood actor talking to security personnel at their Bandra building.

Saif Ali Khan was tended to by a team of five doctors at Lilavati Hospital and has reportedly been shifted to the ICU for further care. His industry friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand, were seen arriving at the hospital on Thursday.

Statement from Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor at Lilavati Hospital where actor Saif Ali Khan was admitted after he was injured in an attack by an intruder with a knife, in Mumbai, on Thursday,

After the news of Saif Ali Khan being stabbed made to the news, Kareena Kapoor Khan's team released a statement confirming that she and their two children Taimur and Jehangir were safe.

The statement read, "There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern."

Statement from Saif Ali Khan's team A statement was issued by Saif Ali Khan's team, which read, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

Saif Ali Khan's attacker knew one of the house helps The man who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan is known to one of the domestic workers at his Bandra residence, the police said on Thursday, adding that she was being questioned for more details.

CCTV visuals of the unidentified intruder who repeatedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan inside his house in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning have been traced and 10 teams have been formed to investigate the offence, police said.

The Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Saif Ali Khan's maid after an intruder attacked the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Kahn at his residence in Bandra. Mumbai. (Photo HT Photo)

Saif Ali Khan's house help, who raised the initial alarm, later visited the Bandra police station to lodge a complaint for alleged attempted murder and trespassing.