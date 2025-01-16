Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed while resisting a burglary at his Bandra home in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital reportedly in an auto rickshaw by his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. According to reports, the burglar is suspected to be a relative of the house help at the Pataudi-Kapoor household. Khan underwent surgeries for the stab wounds, and his team has confirmed that the actor is out of danger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Dr Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, Saif Ali Khan was brought to the hospital around 3:30 AM after sustaining six stab wounds, two of which were deep. One of the injuries is reportedly near his spine.

“Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He has six wounds from sharp objects like knife etc. of which two wounds are deep and one close to his spine. A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified.", doctor Uttamani informed news agency ANI.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed in Mumbai: Who are the Doctors Treating Him? Lilavati Hospital's Dr Uttamani informed that a host of doctors had been tending to Saif Ali Khan, stitching his stab wounds.

The doctors include -Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon. According to Lilavati Hospital, Dr. Nitin Dange is a Comprehensive Stroke and Endovascular Neurosurgeon. He has an experience over 25 years.

-Dr Leena Jain, Consultant Plastic Surgeon. With two fellowships under her belt, the Lilavati Hospital says that Dr Jain specializes in Hand Surgery, Reconstructive microsurgery for tumor and trauma reconstruction.

-Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist

-Dr Kavita Srinivas, Intensivist. An intensivist is a doctor who specializes in the care of critically ill patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). They are also known as critical care physicians.

-Dr Manoj Deshmukh, Consultant Radiologist. According to the official website of the Lilavati hospital, Dr Deshmukh has been associated with Lilavati Hospital for 20 years. He has an overall experience of 22 years. He has done a Fellowship at University of San Francisco & Boston.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: 2.5-inch knife removed from actor's spine, leaking spinal fluid repaired Dr Nitin Dange, the consultant neurosurgeon who performed the surgery on Saif Ali Khan, informed ANI that the surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his ‘leaking spinal fluid’.

The doctors also performed plastic surgeries on Saif Ali Khan's hand and neck, where he was stabbed, added Dr Dange. Explaining the actor's current health condition, Dr Nitin Dange of the hospital said that the actor is completely stable and out of danger now.

" Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," Dr Dange told reporters.