Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Mumbai residence. The incident occurred around midnight, leading to a scuffle. Police have launched an investigation as Khan is reported to be out of danger.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured as an intruder to his house attacked him with a knife. He was immediately rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarding his treatment, Lilavati CEO Dr Niraj Uttamani told HT: “Saif Ali Khan was brought to Lilavati at 3.30 am. He has six stab wounds. Two of them deep. A team of doctors is operating on him."

"One of the injuries is closer to his spine ... We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after surgery," it quoted the official as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about the attack, Saif's team said, “There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery."

Khan lives in an apartment in the city's western suburb of Bandra, home to many in the film industry, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor, who is also an actor, and their two children, Jeh and Taimur.

"We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How Saif Ali Khan was injured? As per initial information, an unidentified person entered Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, the Bandra police reached the spot and launched an investigation, he said.

Asked if there was a robbery attempt at the actor's house by the intruder, a senior police official did not elaborate and said an investigation was on. The Bandra police reached the spot after receiving information and launched a probe into the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The son of cricketer and former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Khan is among the country's most bankable stars, having featured in more than 70 films and television series, in some also as producer.

Khan is known for his performances in films like "Omkara", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".