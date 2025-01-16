Saif Ali Khan is now ‘out of danger' after undergoing treatment for the stab wounds he suffered from resisting a burglary event at his Bandra home. The Lilavati Hospital doctors treating Saif Ali Khan informed that a ‘2.5-inch knife’ was removed from the Bollywood actor's spine. Further, his ‘leaking spinal fluid’ was also repaired, informed the doctors.

Dr Nitin Dange, a consultant neurosurgeon treating Saif Ali Khan, said that plastic surgery was also performed on Saif Ali Khan's hand and neck, where he was stabbed.

Actor Saif Ali Khan had sustained at least 6 injuries after an intruder attacked him at his residence in the early hours of Thursday.

“Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid,” the doctor informed reporters.

“Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now,” Dr Dange added.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital said that Saif Ali Khan has been shifted to an ICU ward and will be kept under observation for one day, adding that he will recover 100 per cent as per their initial understanding.

Dr Uttamani said that Saif Ali Khan had sustained two deep wounds, two intermediate and two abrasions.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At Bandra Home Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, of Sacred Games fame, was attacked while resisting a burglary attempt at his apartment in'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra. Reportedly, he was trying to save his house help. And in the process, the actor sustained severe stab wounds.

The Mumbai Police, in their investigation, suspect that the burglar was a relative of the Khan-Kapoor household, who was allowed to enter the premises and hid before committing the crime.

Saif Ali Khan was taken to the Lilavati Hospital by his eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, reportedly in an auto-rickshaw.