Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery on Thursday after being stabbed multiple times in his Mumbai home. Preliminary investigations suggest the actor was injured amidst an attempted burglary — with the intruder using a fire escape to enter his residence. Mumbai Police officials said the intruder had tussled with Khan after a house help raised the initial alarm.

"It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter their house. So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams are in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," DCP Dixit Gedam said.

The attack took place in the early hours of Thursday after the intruder confronted a maid inside his 12th storey apartment. The confrontation had turned physical while the actor attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment and underwent surgery for a thoracic spinal cord injury.

Hospital officials said the actor was admitted around 3:00 am with six wounds — including two deep injuries and one “close to his spine”. The knife used in the attack had also remained lodged ‘in his spine’ and required surgery for removal. He also sustained two deep wounds on left hand and another on neck — which were repaired by a plastic surgery team.

“Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid,” doctors told the media.

A later update from the actor's team indicated that he was now recuperating from surgery.

“Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident,” the statement read.