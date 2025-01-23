Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane raised questions over the stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. He said on Wednesday that he doubts whether the actor had been actually stabbed or if he was “acting”.

"I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking," Nitesh Rane said.

Rane also compared Saif Ali Khan with "garbage" while launching a scathing attack on the Bangladeshi immigrants in India.

'Garbage should be taken away' After the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence last week, the Mumbai Police arrested one person, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, early Sunday and suspected him to be a Bangladeshi national.

Taking potshots at this, Nitesh Rane said, “Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier they used to stand at the crossings of the roads, now they have started entering houses.”

“Maybe he came to take him [Saif] away. It is good, garbage should be taken away,” Rane said.

He hit out the Opposition in Maharashtra, saying, “Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it. When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything...”

“That Mumbra's Jeetuddin [Jitendra Awhad] and Baramati's Tai [Supriya Sule] did not come forward to say anything... They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik... Have you ever seen them worrying about any Hindu artist... You guys should pay attention to all these things,” Rane alleged.

'How can Saif be discharged in just 4 days?' Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam asked how a person who sustained six injuries and underwent a six-hour surgery could be dischaged from hospital in just four days.

Nirupam said, "...the way doctors put the details about the incident in the public domain and said that 2.5-inch piece of knife was lodged inside Saif Ali Khan's back. The auto driver said that the actor was bleeding profusely when he was brought to the hospital, then the doctor said that the operation took six hours. Is it possible for someone to get discharged from hospital in four days in such a fit condition after going through this much?"

"I know that Saif Ali Khan is physically very fit, goes to gym regularly but is his immune system so strong that he can recover in four days," he added.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent of theft.

The actor attempted to intervene, leading to a violent confrontation during which he sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after five days of treatment. His return home was closely followed by heavy police security, and visuals of the actor exiting the hospital with a smile and waving at the paparazzi.