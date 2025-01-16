After hours of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by a burglar at his Mumbai's Bandra house and undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital, a report by India Today mentioned the burglar threatened house helps and demanded ₹1 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, after hearing the commotion between the burglar and the house helps, Saif Ali Khan rushed to the room and was injured in a scuffle with the attacker.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Thursday at Saif's apartment on the 12th floor of a luxury building in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the statements to the Bandra Police, Saif Ali Khan's house stated that she noticed a shadow near the bathroom. Though she thought it was Kareena Kapoor checking on their younger son, but then she grew suspicious and moved closer to investigate.

Soon, a man aged between 35 and 40 attacked her and threatened her with a sharp weapon, ordering them to remain quiet. Following this, a second housemaid arrived during the altercation. On being asked what he wanted, the burglar demanded ₹1 crore.

Saif, after listening to the altercation, descended from his room and confronted the intruder. But during the physical struggle, Saif sustained injuries at six different spots on his body. The sharp weapon broke and remained lodged in his body, added the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Saif injured and the absence of a driver at the time, his family called his son Ibrahim Ali Khan for help. Both Ibrahim and his sister - both residing on the 8th floor – reached the 12th floor, and then they rushed Saif to Lilavati Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Incidentally, none of them knew how to operate the family’s automatic electric vehicle.

Bollywood actor ‘out of danger’ Saif underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

The Lilavati Hospital doctors treating Saif Ali Khan informed that a ‘2.5-inch knife’ was removed from the Bollywood actor's spine. Further, his ‘leaking spinal fluid’ was also repaired, informed the doctors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Nitin Dange, a consultant neurosurgeon treating Saif Ali Khan, said that plastic surgery was also performed on Saif Ali Khan's hand and neck, where he was stabbed.