Hours after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed and admitted to Mumbai's Leelavati hospital, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that it is wrong to brand Mumbai unsafe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fadnavis made the remark while speaking to the media when he was asked about the attack on the actor.

"Mumbai is the safest megacity in the country. The incident is serious but wrong to brand the city as unsafe," said Fadnavis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Incident must be taken seriously. The government will take steps to make Mumbai safer," reported PTI quoting Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister further added that the police have already given all details regarding this.

"The police have given you all the details regarding this. What kind of attack is this, what is actually behind this and what was the intention behind the attack is all before you," said Fadnavis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital and is out of danger. The police have begun the investigation, and the search is underway to nab the absconding intruder.

Opposition attack govt: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole claimed that the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan exposed the “breakdown" in law and order in Maharashtra.

“If such incidents occur in the bustling area of Bandra in Mumbai, who is safe in the city? Looking at the increasing crime rates in Mumbai, Pune, Beed, Parbhani, and Nagpur, one wonders if there is a home minister in the state at all," PTI quoted Patole as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also alleged that criminals have become brazen under the BJP regime. “The Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with their favoured Director General of Police, have proven to be utterly ineffective," he said.

Is Saif 'safe' now: Leelavati Hospital has claimed that Saif Ali Khan is 'out of danger. He was injured on Thursday after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Bandra home in Mumbai.

Leelavati CEO Dr Niraj Uttamani told HT, “Saif Ali Khan was brought to Lilavati at 3.30 am. He has six stab wounds. Two of them deep. A team of doctors is operating on him." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"One of the injuries is closer to his spine ... We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after surgery. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," HT quoted the official as saying.