Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused Shariful Islam Shehzad files bail plea, claims ‘case against him was fabricated’

Shariful Islam Shehzad, who has been making headlines since January for allegedly assaulting Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during a theft attempt at his Bandra residence, has submitted a bail application in the Mumbai Sessions Court.

In his plea, filed through his lawyer, Ajay Gawali, Shehzad asserts his innocence and claims that the charges against him are fabricated.

The bail application states that the FIR was registered improperly. It also states that Shehzad has fully cooperated with the investigation and that all evidence is already with the police, making any tampering impossible.

The case is currently being heard in the Bandra Magistrate Court. However, it will be transferred to the Sessions Court once the police file the chargesheet. As of now, the Bandra Police have yet to submit the chargesheet.

Shehzad is accused of breaking into Saif Ali Khan's home on January 16 with the intention of robbing. During the incident, the actor was attacked and suffered serious injuries to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for five days before being discharged on January 21.

In February, Mumbai Police claimed they had ample evidence against the arrested accused. They also confirmed that he entered India from Bangladesh and stayed in various locations in Kolkata before coming to Mumbai.

Earlier, Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya refuted rumours that the accused's fingerprints did not match. “Whenever an accusation is made, multiple pieces of evidence are collected against it. We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused... We have caught the right person,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)