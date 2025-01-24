Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Afsar Zaidi, a family friend of Saif Ali Khan, has denied reports suggesting that he was the one who took the actor to the hospital on the night of the stabbing.

According to a report by India Today, Zaidi said that he only arrived at Lilavati Hospital after receiving a call from the Pataudi family. On January 16, around 3:30 AM, he was contacted by Saif's family to come to the hospital as the actor was being admitted, following an attack where Saif was stabbed six times by an intruder during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence.

An admission form for Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital, accessed by India Today, outlined the injuries the Bollywood star sustained. The form listed Afsar Zaidi’s name under the “brought to the hospital by” field, with his relation to Saif noted as “friend”. This is likely because Saif's young son, Taimur, was not capable of filling out the form himself.

Take a look at the admission form:

An admission form for Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital, accessed by India Today, outlined the injuries the Bollywood star sustained. (Photo: India Today)

What does the admission form reveal? It was clarified that he had reached the hospital earlier, and the 4:11 am admission time referred to when Afsar Zaidi arrived and filled out the form. Reports had raised concerns as the hospital is only 10-15 minutes from Saif's Bandra residence.

However, Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani had previously stated that Saif arrived at the hospital around 3:30 am, the report said.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Security beefed up for Saif Ali Khan Mumbai police have deployed two constables in two shifts outside the Bandra residence of actor Saif Ali Khan. “We have provided temporary police protection outside Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West. Two constables from Bandra police station will be posted there in two shifts. CCTV cameras and widow grills have also been installed as part of security,” the official informed PTI.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Probe underway In the ongoing investigation into the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the police found the accused's fingerprints on the stairs of the building, the door of the toilet, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room. According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to steal.

The Mumbai Police believe the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation. According to the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft.

Opposition parties attack centre Following the arrest of a Bangladeshi national in connection with the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Wednesday held the centre responsible for Bangladeshi infiltrators and said that the government does not have the willpower to work.

“Apart from West Bengal, five states that share their border with Bangladesh are ruled by BJP along with the Central Government for 11 years. It is their failure that the Bangladeshis are infiltrating... Is it the opposition that is going to stop infiltration or the government? The government does not have the willpower to work... Infiltrators should be marked and sent back to Bangladesh,” said Anand Dubey.