The Mumbai Police have discovered multiple fingerprints of the suspect in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident at the actor's Bandra residence. The actor was attacked last week by an intruder, later named as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who broke into his home with the intention of committing theft.

During the ongoing investigation, the police discovered the suspect's fingerprints on various locations, including the building's stairs, the bathroom door, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room. As reported by ABP News, a forensic investigation reveals a match of fingerprints found at Saif's house with those of the accused, Shehzad.

According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to steal. Mumbai Police believes the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation, ANI reported.

As per the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft. A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, the police stated that the accused was about to flee to his native village in Bangladesh when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. Shehzad was sent to five-day police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

His advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, denied the police claims and alleged that “no proper investigation" had been conducted so far.

"A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done," Shekhane told reporters.

Security beefed up at Khan's residence As reported by PTI, Mumbai police has deployed two constables in two shifts outside the Bandra residence of actor Saif Ali Khan following the knife attack on him by an intruder on January 16, an official said on Thursday.

Two constables from Bandra police station will be posted there in two shifts. CCTV cameras and widow grills have also be installed as part of security," the official informed. Meanwhile, the accused will be produced in court on Friday to seek extension of his police remand, the official added.

The case was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse. After the attack, the actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

What does the father of Shariful Islam allege? The father of Shariful Islam, the man arrested for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, has stated that the attacker’s image from the CCTV footage initially shared does not resemble his son's face. Md Ruhul Amin Fakir claimed he has seen both photos—the one from Saif Ali Khan's building and the one taken after his son's arrest—and believes they are “completely different."

Speaking with a media channel, Md Ruhul Amin Fakir said, "My son Shariful Fakir has been arrested. I have seen both the images closely. I know my son and the two images are completely different."

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he waved to the media. The 'Hum Tum' actor appeared healthy as he greeted the paparazzi with a smile. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence.