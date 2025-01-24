Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai court on Friday extended Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad police custody till January 29 in Saif Ali Khan attack case. Earlier, the police had presented the Bangladeshi national in front of the court to seek further custody for interrogation.

“There is considerable progress in the investigation but we need further custody for a detailed probe,” ANI quoted the Public Prosecutor.

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested by Mumbai Police as the main suspect in the Saif Ali Khan knife stabbing case. According to police, Shehzad, broke into Saif Ali Khan's house and attacked him with a knife after a violent encounter.