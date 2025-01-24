Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's police custody extended till January 29

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's police custody extended till January 29

Livemint

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad presented before Bandra court for custody

Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Accused Shariful Islam Shehzad's police custody has been extended till January 29

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai court on Friday extended Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad police custody till January 29 in Saif Ali Khan attack case. Earlier, the police had presented the Bangladeshi national in front of the court to seek further custody for interrogation.

“There is considerable progress in the investigation but we need further custody for a detailed probe," ANI quoted the Public Prosecutor.

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested by Mumbai Police as the main suspect in the Saif Ali Khan knife stabbing case. According to police, Shehzad, broke into Saif Ali Khan's house and attacked him with a knife after a violent encounter.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.