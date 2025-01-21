Mumbai, Maharashtra: Police leave with Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, from Bandra Railway Station after recreating the crime scene.

Watch the video here:

The police collected multiple fingerprints of the accused as part of the probe into the January 16 knife-stabbing attack on Saif Ali Khan, reported PTI.

Saif was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder inside his apartment in his Bandra residence. The police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who was staying in India illegally.

"The local police and Crime Branch visited the actor's Satguru Sharan building and collected fingerprints as part of the probe. The forensic team also visited the building," the official said.

The police claimed that the accused was a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh who was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

"The arrested accused, who worked as a waiter at a restaurant, has confessed to having committed the crime," said Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai police tracked down the accused through a UPI transaction made via Google Pay (G Pay) for paratha and a bottle of water at a stall near Century Mill in Worli late Saturday night, sources familiar with the investigation told The Indian Express.

What is the attack about? The accused tried to enter Saif's residence in an attempt to rob his house. The incident reportedly occurred when he allegedly confronted the maid. Saif was attacked while attempting to intervene. The accused left the spot following the incident. The incident occurred around 2.30 am at his 12th-floor house in the Satguru Sharan building in the Bandra area.

