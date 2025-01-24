Shariful Islam's father claims that former associates of his son are involved in the actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident.

The father of Shariful Islam, the man who was arrested for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, has disclosed that his family resides in the Jalokathi district of Bangladesh. He stated that he is a BNP leader, and his children are also involved with the political party.

What did the father of the accused allege? As reported by News18, the father of the accused, Md Rahul Amin, claimed that the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, was responsible for many killings, which made it unsafe for his son to remain in the country.

He told News18, “The family was facing hardships in Bangladesh, leaving his son with no choice but to move to India. Amin also asserted that his son, who is 30 years old, has a different hairstyle than the person seen in the CCTV footage."

“We are people involved in politics, and we were part of the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) in Bangladesh. My two sons and I endured a lot of oppression. In January 2024, after Sheikh Hasina became even more powerful (following her re-election), it became difficult for us to stay in our village in Jholokathi. It was then that Shariful asked me, ‘Abba, what will we do now?’," the accused’s father was quoted by ABP News.

Mumbai Police records statement of Saif Ali Khan Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of actor Saif Ali Khan in the case related to his stabbing at his Bandra residence by a Bangladeshi national last week, officials said on Friday.

According to Satyanarayan Choudhary, Joint CP of Law and Order, the actor's statement was recorded at his residence 'Satguru Sharan' on Thursday.

As per the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft. A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, the police stated that the accused was about to flee to his native village in Bangladesh when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. Shehzad was sent to five-day police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.