Actor Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, will be discharged on Tuesday, January 21 and will return home shortly, news agency IANS reported.

The Mumbai Police have increased security measures outside Lilavati Hospital in preparation for Saif Ali Khan's discharge, ensuring safety and crowd management.

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on January 16 after an intruder, later identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, tried to enter the actor's Bandra residence. The incident reportedly happened when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid. Saif was attacked when trying to intervene in the situation. He was stabbed multiple times by the intruder, leading to major injuries.

“Saif Ali Khan was brought to Lilavati at 3.30 am. He has six stab wounds. Two of them deep. A team of doctors is operating on him," Lilavati CEO Dr Niraj Uttamani told The Hindustan Times (HT).

"One of the injuries is closer to his spine ... We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after surgery. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," HT quoted the official.

Dr Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital praised Saif's courage during a press conference last week described how the actor walked into the hospital "like a lion" despite being covered in "blood."

"He had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child. He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest," Dr Dange said.

