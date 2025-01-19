Saif Ali Khan attack: Following the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, several opposition leaders in Maharashtra slammed the current state government stating that law and order situation had collapsed in Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar responded back saying that the 'Bangladeshi' attacker entered India via Kolkata, after which he entered Mumbai.

"Some opposition leaders have stated that law & order collapsed in Mumbai after the incident of attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. But the reality is that the accused came from Bangladesh. First, he came to Kolkata & then came to Mumbai. He was not aware that it was the house of some film star. He just entered the house with the intention of robbery," said Ajit Pawar.

Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed by an "intruder" at his Bandra home in the early hours of Thursday, suffered multiple stab wounds. The accused in the case, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad has been sent to police custody for five days.

Shariful was in Mumbai for a long time Contrary to what Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said, the accused's advocate Sandeep Shekhane said that Shariful had been living in Mumbai for a long time.

“He is not a resident of Bangladesh. He has been living here for a long time...The SC has been violated...Court has sent him on a 5-day police custody…” Shariful's advocate reportedly said.

Is Saif Ali Khan's attacker a Bangladeshi citizen Saif Ali Khan's attacker Shariful Islam was arrested after a 70-hour manhunt by the Mumbai Police. The cops went through a number of CCTV footage to track the main accused, including at the actor’s residence, and train stations.