Saif Ali Khan Attacked: The Mumbai Police on Saturday detained two more suspects from Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. This comes a day after the Bandra Police station had detained a carpenter for questioning in connection with the Saif Ali Khan knife attack case.
A team of Mumbai Police reached Chhattisgarh on Saturday evening to take custody of the suspected attacker in Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case. Earlier, the Chhattisgarh Railway Police arrested the suspect and kept him in the Durg RPF post under tight security.
