Saif Ali Khan Attacked: The Mumbai Police on Saturday detained two more suspects from Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. This comes a day after the Bandra Police station had detained a carpenter for questioning in connection with the Saif Ali Khan knife attack case.
A team of Mumbai Police reached Chhattisgarh on Saturday evening to take custody of the suspected attacker in Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case. Earlier, the Chhattisgarh Railway Police arrested the suspect and kept him in the Durg RPF post under tight security.
Saif Ali Khan Attacker On The Run: 10 Points
- Incident Overview: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during a violent break-in at his posh Bandra Wesdt duplex in the early hours of January 16, 2025. The intruder reportedly demanded ₹1 crore before attacking Saif Ali Khan and a staff member.
- Timing and Duration: The attack began around 2 AM and lasted approximately 30 minutes. CCTV footage shows the suspect escaping through a fire-exit staircase at 2:33 am after being confronted in Jeh's room by Saif Ali Khan and his staff.
- Injuries Sustained: Saif Ali Khan suffered severe injuries, including wounds to his neck, back, and shoulder, and underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. A ‘2.5 inch’ knife piece was removed from his spine and the leaking spinal fluid was repaired.
- Suspect Description: The assailant is described as being between 35 to 40 years old. He was seen wearing a red scarf and carrying a bag when he entered the Bandra apartment
- Escape Route: The attacker managed to flee the Bandra Apartment through the sixth-floor fire-exit staircase, eluding capture. Four CCTV footages have emerged that showed the assailant in changed clothes. one more showed him buying headphones in a Dadar store, six hours after the attack.
- Ongoing Manhunt: The Mumbai Police have mobilised over 20 teams to locate the suspect, reviewing CCTV footage from various locations. Till now they have taken into custody three people for questioning. The manhunt has entered it's third day.
- Detention of Suspects: On Saturday one man was detained in Chhattisgarh who resembled the attacker. Another man was also detained in Madhya Pradesh. On Friday, a carpenter who had worked at the Khan-Kapoor household two days before the attack was detained for questioning. He was later released.
- Political Reactions: The incident has sparked criticism from opposition leaders regarding safety and law enforcement in Maharashtra, with calls for improved public safety measures.
- Witness Accounts: A house staff member recounted the terrifying encounter with the intruder and had said that the intruder had asked her ‘koi awaz nahin’ (do not make any noise). Kareena Kapoor, who was also home during the assault in her statement to Mumbai Police said that the attacker became aggressive when confronted but did not steal any jewellery.
- Family Seeks Privacy: Saif Ali Khan is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital. Family members including Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore have been visiting him regularly. Several reports surfaced on social media, suggesting that the actor would be released on January 21. However, his family has sought privacy amid and has asked the Lilavati hospital authorities to withhold the actor’s health updates.
