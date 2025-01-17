Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim document was leaked on microblogging platform X, on Friday. The actor is currently recovering in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after he suffered grievous injuries from an intruder at his posh Bandra West Apartment.

Saif Ali Khan is a policy holder of Niva Bupa, the insurer confirmed the same to Mint.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday, sustaining multiple stab wounds during a confrontation that escalated after the assailant confronted the actor's maid.

Following emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, doctors reported that Saif Ali Khan is now "out of danger" but will continue to be monitored.

What did Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Say? Niva Bupa Health Insurance in an official comment on the Saif Ali Khan knife attack case, told Mint -

"The recent unfortunate incident with actor Saif Ali Khan is deeply concerning. We wish him a speedy and safe recovery.

Mr. Khan is one of our policy holders. A cashless pre-authorisation request was sent to us upon his hospitalisation and we have given an approval of an initial amount to start the treatment. Once we receive the final bills post the complete treatment, it will be settled as per policy terms and conditions.

We stand with Mr. Khan and his family in this distressing time."

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (Niva Bupa) is an Indian health insurance company, founded in 2008, with headquarters at Delhi.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and family have not made any public statements regarding the leaked details.

In the document shared, it looks like Saif Ali Khan claimed ₹35,95,700 for his treatment. The insurance company has approved ₹25 lakh. The other details in the document include the member ID, diagnosis details, room category, expected date of discharge, etc.

Saif Ali Khan, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on January 16, is currently staying in a Suite room. He is expected to be discharged on January 21, as per the leaked document.

The document also details the provisional diagnosis of Saif Ali Khan as “Injury of unspecified body region”.

X users who shared the document on the micro-blogging platform captioned it “Saif Ali Khan is being treated with insurance money. Saif knew that he might need insurance in life.”