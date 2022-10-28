State-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and the Airport Authority of India (AAI), signed an Operation and Management (O & M) agreement today in New Delhi to facilitate commercial operations from Rourkela, Odisha, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.
State-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and the Airport Authority of India (AAI), signed an Operation and Management (O & M) agreement today in New Delhi to facilitate commercial operations from Rourkela, Odisha, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.
The public sector enterprise had in 2018 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for use of its own airport, under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, for operation of commercial flights.
The public sector enterprise had in 2018 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for use of its own airport, under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, for operation of commercial flights.
“Now, SAIL has signed the O&M contract with AAI, through its Rourkela Steel Plant, to facilitate the commencement of commercial flights from Rourkela. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has provided financial support for the up-gradation of this airport," the ministry said.
“Now, SAIL has signed the O&M contract with AAI, through its Rourkela Steel Plant, to facilitate the commencement of commercial flights from Rourkela. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has provided financial support for the up-gradation of this airport," the ministry said.
“The government of Odisha will provide the security, fire, and ambulance services, besides helping with other local clearances. AAI, on behalf of SAIL-Rourkela Steel Plant, will operate and manage the airport," it added.
“The government of Odisha will provide the security, fire, and ambulance services, besides helping with other local clearances. AAI, on behalf of SAIL-Rourkela Steel Plant, will operate and manage the airport," it added.
The airport will provide relief to all air travellers from the industrial town of Rourkela and the surrounding areas.
The airport will provide relief to all air travellers from the industrial town of Rourkela and the surrounding areas.
The commencement of air services is also important in view of the forthcoming Hockey World Cup, where 20 out of the total 44 matches are being held at Rourkela in January 2023.
The commencement of air services is also important in view of the forthcoming Hockey World Cup, where 20 out of the total 44 matches are being held at Rourkela in January 2023.
This global event will witness a huge footfall in Rourkela during the period and the requirement for air connectivity to the city will be a major necessity for logistical reasons.
This global event will witness a huge footfall in Rourkela during the period and the requirement for air connectivity to the city will be a major necessity for logistical reasons.
SAIL, one of the largest steel companies in the country and a ‘Maharatna’ CPSE, has been actively participating in the development of peripheral areas around its production facilities. This endeavour, in the public interest, is likely to boost economic activity in this region.
SAIL, one of the largest steel companies in the country and a ‘Maharatna’ CPSE, has been actively participating in the development of peripheral areas around its production facilities. This endeavour, in the public interest, is likely to boost economic activity in this region.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.