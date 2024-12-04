SailPoint Now Runs on AWS Through the AWS Asia Pacific - Mumbai Region to Support Demand for Identity Security in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India SailPoint Technologies, Inc., a leader in unified identity security for enterprises, today announced it now runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, which is SailPoint’s ninth point of presence globally. SailPoint also uses the AWS Europe (Frankfurt) Region, AWS Europe (London) Region, AWS Asia Pacific (Tokyo) Region, AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region, AWS Australia (Sydney) Region, AWS Canada (Montreal) Region, and both AWS US-West and East Regions. This expansion signifies SailPoint's commitment to enhancing its geographical coverage and service capabilities. With this, SailPoint aims to support the continued demand for its identity security cloud services across Mumbai and India, while enabling customers to address data residency and data privacy. Key aspects of SailPoint running on the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region include: • Highly available multi-tenant SaaS environment, which is completely isolated from other AWS Regions—no data will be replicated, backed up, or stored in any other AWS Region. • Any fault in the region is contained, not impacting SailPoint workloads in other AWS Regions. • Through the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, SailPoint will also help local and regional customers to achieve more flexibility, agility, and lower latency, enabling them to focus on business development. The data center will also help enable organizations to realize the business value of cloud adoption and support compliance with local and regulatory standards, especially for highly regulated industries like government and financial services. “Our customers in India are concerned about having control over data residency, meeting regulatory requirements, and running critical workloads with greater resilience and lower latency. With our investment in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region and through SailPoint Atlas, a unified platform that redefines identity security by uniting cutting-edge AI and scalable architecture, we enable customers to strengthen access controls, policies, and processes for enhanced security, while improving data governance and data sovereignty. With the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, we aim to meet our customers’ evolving needs and support their identity security journey in line with India’s focus on digital innovation and its Digital Personal Data Protection Act," said Chern-Yue Boey, Senior Vice President, APJ, SailPoint. “With the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, we look forward to supporting our customers to maximize their cloud investments, address enterprise demands, safeguard their business and ensure business growth in line with India’s digital transformation initiatives," said Abhishek Gupta, Managing Director, India, SailPoint. About SailPoint SailPoint equips the modern enterprise to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data through the lens of identity – at speed and scale. As a category leader, we continuously reinvent identity security as the foundation of the secure enterprise. SailPoint delivers a unified, intelligent, extensible platform built to defend against today’s dynamic, identity-centric cyber threats while enhancing productivity and efficiency. SailPoint helps many of the world’s most complex, sophisticated enterprises create a secure technology ecosystem that fuels business transformation. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

