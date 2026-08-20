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Sajjan Kumar, serving life sentence in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, dies at 80

Sajjan Kumar was serving life sentence by the Delhi High Court in a case related to the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

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Published20 Aug 2026, 02:16 PM IST
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Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has died, Safdarjung Hospital authorities confirmed on Thursday, Aug 20
Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has died, Safdarjung Hospital authorities confirmed on Thursday, Aug 20(PTI)
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Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving a life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, died on Thursday, August 20, news agency PTI reported, citing Safdarjung Hospital sources.

The hospital has not yet clarified the cause of his death, saying that he was brought dead.

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Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on 17 December 2018 in a case related to the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Kumar was lodged in Tihar Jail. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court in February 2025 in another case relating to the killing of two Sikh men during the riots.

Kumar, a three-time Lok Sabha member, represented the Outer Delhi constituency and had been a prominent Congress leader. He resigned from the party after his 2018 conviction.

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