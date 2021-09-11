Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Sakinaka incident: Maharashtra CM calls it ‘reprehensible'; orders fast track trial

Sakinaka incident: Maharashtra CM calls it ‘reprehensible'; orders fast track trial

The chief minister spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale and had taken full information about the incident
1 min read . 05:29 PM IST Livemint

  • The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the Home Minister of the state. The incident is reprehensible, the CM said

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered fast track trial over a rape case in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. A 30-year-old woman, who was raped and had a rod inserted in her private parts, succumbed to injuries.

The CM said in a press release, "The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the Home Minister of the state. The incident is reprehensible."

Earlier, the chief minister spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale and had taken full information about the incident. Thackeray also said that the case would be fast-tracked and the victim would get justice. He also directed that the probe should be expedited

Meanwhile, earlier today, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken serious cognizance of the matter and said that a member will be sent to inquire if there is no development in the case.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case and demanded a special fast-track court for the case on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

