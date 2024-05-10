Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia hail framing of charges against Brij Bhushan; ex-WFI chief says ‘doors have opened…’
Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh faces sexual harassment charges as Delhi court finds sufficient evidence to frame charges. Star grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia welcome the decision. Charges to be formally framed on May 21 under IPC sections 354, 354A, and 506.
A Delhi court ordered the framing of sexual harassment charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday — drawing cheers from star grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. The development comes more than a year after top wrestlers levelled sexual exploitation and intimidation charges against the six-time BJP MP. Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case in June last year.