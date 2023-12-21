comScore
Salaar vs Dunki: Survey reveals clear winner among fans; Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan? Check pre-release winner
Salaar vs Dunki: Survey reveals clear winner among fans; Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan? Check pre-release winner

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Salaar vs Dunki: The winner of the pre-release popularity is pretty clear. Check whose movie fans chose, Prabhas' or Shah Rukh Khan's?

Salaar vs Dunki: Who's winning, Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan?Premium
Salaar or Dunki, which one would you prefer to watch?" People in Hyderabad were asked this question, and fans opened up. A survey by The Siasat Daily reveals a clear preference in the cinematic showdown between the Prabhas starrer and the Shah Rukh Khan movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The survey indicates a significant tilt towards Salaar, with 70% favouring it over Dunki. The trend is reflected in ticket sales too as Hyderabad sees a high demand for Salaar tickets. The publication spoke to some fans to find out their choice.

Pranavi, an IT professional, expressed unwavering support for Salaar, citing her long-standing admiration for Rebel Star Prabhas since 'Baahubali'. She plans to prioritise Salaar over other films. Similarly, another enthusiast from the city mentioned the action-packed Salaar trailer, eagerly anticipating its release.

Also Read: Salaar advance booking: Prabhas’ movie earns 29.35 crore

Abdul, a student, preferred Dunki, highlighting Shah Rukh Khan's iconic status in Bollywood. He eagerly awaits SRK's return in a unique role, having enjoyed his performances in 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

Sneha, a digital marketer, looks forward to Dunki for its heartwarming story, missing Shah Rukh Khan's romantic charm on screen. She chose Dunki over action-centric movies.

Manish, currently studying in the USA, is thrilled about Salaar. He praised the trailer and had already booked tickets, expecting it to be a blockbuster. Another SRK fan mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan’s films are a family tradition, appreciating Dunki's family-oriented theme.

Also Read: Dunki first reviews are out! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans call it better than Pathaan, Jawan; ‘ 2,000 crore to banta hai’

Sowmya, an IT professional, voiced her enthusiasm for Salaar, eagerly awaiting Prabhas' latest film. Abhishek, a student, echoed this sentiment, anticipating Salaar to be a massive hit and planning to watch it with friends at Sandhya Theatre.

BookMyShow, Paytm crash over Salaar

Media reports earlier suggested that BookMyShow and Paytm had crashed due to the heavy demand. On BookMyShow, the number of people interested in Salaar is way ahead of that of Dunki.

On the contrary, Dunki tickets for the opening day are still available in Hyderabad. Most theatres in the city have reported Salaar being sold out on day one, showcasing the film's immense popularity and making it challenging to secure a ticket for its opening. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 21 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST
