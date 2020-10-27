Sallahuddin, Chhota Shakeel, among 18 'designated terrorists' by MHA under UAPA

The government today declared eighteen individuals as "designated terrorists" under the provisions of UAPA Act 1967. Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Sallahuddin, Indian Mujahideen's Bhatkal brothers, Dawood Ibrahim's right hand man Chhota Shakeel, Tiger Memon were among those figured on the list.

"Reinforcing commitment of strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, the government has declared eighteen more individuals as designated terrorists, under provisions of UAPA Act 1967 (as amended in 2019)," a Home Ministry order read

The Narendra Modi Government today has declared the following eighteen more individuals as designated terrorists. Their details are as under:

1) Sajid Mir @ Sajid Majeed @ Ibrahim Shah @ Wasi @ Khali @ Muhammad Waseem - Pakistan based top LeT Commander and was one of the main planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

2) Yusuf Muzammil @ Ahmad Bhai @ Yousuf Muzammil Butt @ Hurreira Bhai - Pakistan based Commander of LeT operations in Jammu & Kashmir and accused in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack.

3) Abdur Rehman Makki @ Abdul Rehman Makki- Brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, Chief LeT and Head of LeT political affairs and served as Head of LeT's foreign relations department.

4) Shahid Mehmood @ Shahid Mehmood Rehmatullah - Pakistan based Deputy Chief of proscribed organization Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation (FIF), a frontal organisation of terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

5) Farhatullah Ghori @ Abu Sufiyan @ Sardar Sahab @ Faru -Pakistan based terrorist and was involved in attack on Akshardham Temple (2002) and Suicide attack on Task Force office in Hyderabad (2005).

6) Abdul Rauf Asghar @ Mufti @ Mufti Asghar @ Saad baba @ Maulana Mufti Rauf Asghar -Pakistan based terrorist, involved in Setting up of training camps in Pakistan for recruitment and militant training and Key conspirator in the terrorist attack (13.12.2001) on the Indian Parliament House, New Delhi.

7) Ibrahim Athar @ Ahmed AliMohd. Ali Shaikh @ JavedAmjad Siddiqui @ A.A. Shaikh@ Chief - Pakistan based terrorist, involved in the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight No. lC-814 on Dec. 24, 1999, (Kandhar hijacking case) and also the key conspirator in the Indian Parliament terrorist attack (13.12.2001).

8) Yusuf Azhar @ Azhar Yusuf @ Mohd. Salim -Pakistan based terrorist, involved in the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight No. lC-814 on Dec. 24, 1999 (Kandhar hijacking case).

9) Shahid Latif @ Chota Shahid Bhai @ Noor Al Din - Pakistan based terrorist and JeM’s Commander of Sialkot sector, involved in launching of JeM terrorists into India. He is also involved in planning, facilitation and execution of terror attacks in India.

10) Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah @ Syed Salahudeen @ Peer Sahab @ Buzurg- Pakistan based, Supreme Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Chairman, United Jihad Council (UJC) Involved in fund raising and routing finances to India for furtherance of terrorist activities by HM cadres

11) Ghulam Nabi Khan @ Amir Khan @ Saifullah Khalid @ Khalid Saifullah @ Jawaad @ Daand - Pakistan based, Deputy Supreme of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

12) Zaffar Hussain Bhat @ Khursheed @ Mohd. Zafar Khan @ Moulvi @ Khursheed Ibrahim - Pakistan based, Dy. Chief, Hizbul Mujahideen and also handles Financial affairs of Hizbul Mujahideen. Responsible for sending funds for HM operatives in the Kashmir Valley.

13) Riyaz Ismail Shahbandri @ Shah Riyaz Ahmed @ Riyaz Bhatkal @ Md. Riyaz @ Ahmed Bhai @ Rasool Khan @ Roshan Khan @ Aziz- Pakistan based, Founder member of terrorist organization “Indian Mujahideen". Involved in various terrorist acts in India including German Bakery (2010), Chinnaswami Stadium, Bangalore (2010) , Jama Masjid (2010), Sheetlaghat (2010) and Mumbai (2011) etc.

14) Md. Iqbal @ Shabandri Mohammed Iqbal @ Iqbal Bhatkal- Pakistan based Co- founder of the terrorist organization, Indian Mujahideen (IM). Involved in terror financing and various terrorist acts including Jaipur Serial Blasts (2008), Delhi Serial Blasts (2008), Serial Blasts of Ahmedabad and Surat (2008), German Bakery Blast, Pune of (2010) and Chinnaswami Stadium, Bengaluru Blasts (2010) etc.

15) Shaikh Shakeel @ Chhota Shakeel - Pakistan based Associates of Dawood Ibrahim, looks after all criminal and underworld operations of D-Company. Finances D-Company operatives of India. Involved in the smuggling of firearms to Gujarat, India, during 1993.

16) Mohammad Anis Shaikh - Pakistan based terrorist, involved in Bombay Bomb Blast Case, 1993 and responsible for the supply of arms, ammunition and hand grenades.

17) Ibrahim Memon @ Tiger Memon @ Mushtaq @ Sikander @ Ibrahim Abdul Razak Memon @ Mustafa @ Ismail - Pakistan based terrorist, hatched the criminal conspiracy of the Bombay Bomb Blast Case.

18) Javed Chikna @ Javed Dawood Tailor - Pakistan based Associate of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, involved in Bombay Bomb Blast case, 1993.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via