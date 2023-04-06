Salaried persons can switch between tax regimes every year

Salaried persons can switch between tax regimes every year1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 08:52 PM IST
- The section 115BAC of the Income Tax Act allows those without income from business or profession to make the choice every year although the default option would be the new scheme without exemptions
NEW DELHI : While salaried employees can choose old or new personal income tax schemes every year, those with income from business or profession who once opted out of the new scheme with lower rates will have to continue in the opted scheme in subsequent years and can change his choice only once after that.
