Home / News / India /  Salaried persons can switch between tax regimes every year
Back

Salaried persons can switch between tax regimes every year

1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 08:52 PM IST Livemint
Experts said that employee’s intimation to the employer is only for the purpose of TDS obligation and that the employee shall still have the option to choose old or new regime at the time of filing ITR. (istock)Premium
Experts said that employee’s intimation to the employer is only for the purpose of TDS obligation and that the employee shall still have the option to choose old or new regime at the time of filing ITR. (istock)

  • The section 115BAC of the Income Tax Act allows those without income from business or profession to make the choice every year although the default option would be the new scheme without exemptions

NEW DELHI : While salaried employees can choose old or new personal income tax schemes every year, those with income from business or profession who once opted out of the new scheme with lower rates will have to continue in the opted scheme in subsequent years and can change his choice only once after that.

 “A person not having income from business or profession can exercise this option every year," Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in an order citing section 115BAC of the Income Tax Act. This section allows those without income from business or profession to make the choice every year although the default option would be the new scheme without exemptions.

CBDT also clarified that employers should seek information from each of their employees regarding their intended tax regime and each such employee should intimate the same to the employer who deducts tax at source accordingly.

If intimation is not made by the employee, it shall be presumed that the employee continues to be in the default new tax regime and has not exercised the option to opt out of it. In such a case, the employer shall deduct tax at source accordingly. CBDT also clarified that the intimation to the employer would not amount to exercising the option to move out of the scheme and the person shall be required to do so separately as per law.

Experts said that employee’s intimation to the employer is only for the purpose of tax deducted at source (TDS) obligation and that the employee shall still have the option to choose old or new regime at the time of filing his tax return irrespective of the stand taken in such intimation furnished to the employer. 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout