The salaries in India are expected to increase by 10.3% in 2023, a slight decrease from the actual increase of 10.6% in 2022, a recent survey by global professional services company AON revealed.

As per the report, the average salary increment in the tech sector would be around 10.8% while it would be around 9.7% for retail.

The survey results indicate that the double-digit increase in salaries may be in response to high attrition rates, which remained at 21.4% in 2022 due to the talent supply and demand gap and changing talent strategies.

It also highlights the need for companies to develop effective talent retention strategies to reduce their attrition rates and keep top performers.

The survey, which analysed data from 1,400 companies across over 40 industries, is considered the most comprehensive of its kind in India.

Roopank Chaudhary, partner, Human Capital Solutions, India at Aon, said, “Rising economic uncertainty and concerns over economic volatility are making salary increase planning especially difficult this year. India Inc. has awarded aggressive salary increases over the last two years, which has some companies grappling with higher wage bills."

He further added, “Globally connected industries, such as Technology Platform and Products, are somewhat cautious in their salary budgets while industries driven by domestic demand, such as Manufacturing or FMCG/FMCD, are bullish on their budget planning as compared to their five-year averages."

Companies plan to maintain merit-based salary increases at 7.8%, but non-merit increases, given for market corrections, adjustments, and promotions, are expected to be lower at 2.8%. However, at junior levels, non-merit increases are projected to be higher than the historical average at 3.3%.

Pritish Gandhi, director and leader of the Executive Compensation and Governance Practice in India at Aon, said, “The non-merit salary increase projections continue to be moving up as firms budget for retaining talent through promotions and off-cycle corrections. As companies look to differentiate and optimize their talent spend, employers are investing more for critical talent in key roles."

“While it is important for businesses to define and adapt pay increases for both merit and non-merit factors, organizations must take a strategic approach to total rewards to build a resilient workforce and shape their strategies towards long-term drivers of pay and performance," he added