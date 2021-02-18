Salary increment projected at 7.3% this year

From 7.4% last year, 10.2% employees are expected to be promoted in the upcoming financial year. And unlike many dry promotions in the previous year, the increments are expected to be nearly 7%. Also, among top performers, individual performance will be given more importance, with the person being awarded 1.7 times the increment as compared to those who "meet expectations". What’s more, most companies are not intending to differentiate increments based on employee’s location.

