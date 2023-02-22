Salary most important factor for job selection for over 60% respondents: CBRE

NEW DELHI : Salary is the most important factor for job selection for more than 60% of respondents, according to a survey by property consultant CBRE India.

It added that in the company’s management has emerged as another important factor for both sets of future employees (office and hybrid).

CBRE has come out with a report ‘Voices from India: How will people live, work and shop in the future?, which is based on the first-of-its-kind survey wherein more than 20,000 people were polled globally.

“More than 60% of both sets of future employees (office and hybrid) across generations indicated that compensation remained the overriding factor in job selection. As we increasingly move to a ‘phygital’ world with limited physical interactions, trust in the company’s management has emerged as another important factor for both sets of future employees," CBRE said.

According to the report, better workplace safety measures and environmental amenities were cited by more than 80% of respondents as the most desirable aspects motivating people to visit the office more regularly.

“The survey indicates that majority of respondents prefer workplace quality and focus space for them to be regular at the office, while specially after the pandemic, health and wellness has become the most important factor for them to consider for frequent office visits. In addition, technology, space design, location, and services & amenities have become desirable factors for the employees at work," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

Further, 50% of both sets of workers place importance on workplace services and amenities. Hybrid workers also place a higher importance on when and where they can work while considering a new job.

According to the survey, the top three reasons for employees to visit offices included more effectiveness in working, preference for in-person interactions, and more connectedness while working in office.

About 39% of respondents prefer hybrid/remote working patterns in India as their physical presence was not required for their roles. This was also due to their personal responsibilities and their reluctance to commute.

About 39% of the respondents cited health concerns as a reason not to visit office, mainly delaying RTO – resulting in employers introducing health and wellbeing programs.