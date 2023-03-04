In August 2022, Mukesh Ambani sacrificed his whole salary due to the impact of the Covid pandemic on the business and economy. In his capacity as Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Group, Ambani did not receive any compensation from Reliance in the form of benefits, commissions or stock options.

Prior to that, Ambani limited his pay at ₹15 crore for the previous 11 years in an effort to establish a personal example of moderation in executive pay scales. Since 2008-2009, he has maintained his pay, perks, allowances and commission at 15 crore, forgoing more than 24 crore annually.

However, when it comes to taking care of the financial independence of his employees, Mukesh Ambani seems to take a leading role. A video circulating on social media revealed the jaw-dropping salary of Mukesh Ambani's personal driver in 2017 - a whopping ₹2 lakh per month. That's an annual salary of at least 24 LPA. But the question on everyone's mind is, what is his salary in 2023?

Life as a driver for the Ambani family is no easy feat. Hired through a private contracting firm, the driving staff undergoes rigorous training to keep up with the luxurious lifestyle of the Ambani household. They are experts in manoeuvring commercial and luxury vehicles and are skilled in navigating through tough roads and untoward circumstances. Not to mention, Ambani's vehicle is bulletproof to ensure the safety and security of the passengers.

While there is no official statement on which agency is hired for skilled drivers for the Ambani family and their personal details are kept under wraps, it's safe to say that the billionaire family doesn't spare any expense for their staff.

With allowances and insurances for employees ranging from cooks, guards, and housekeeping staff, the Ambani empire treats their employees like royalty.

High-paying jobs in Bollywood

When it comes to the world of Bollywood, the celebrities don't hesitate to shell out big bucks to ensure their safety and comfort. Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, has been with him for 20 years now and receives a whopping ₹2 crore annually. Kareena Kapoor's nanny, who takes care of her son Taimur, earns a salary of ₹1.50 lakh per month, which goes up to ₹1.75 lakh if she works overtime.

Akshay Kumar's bodyguard, Shreyas, takes home a cool ₹1.2 crores every year, while Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard, Jitendra Shinde, earns 1.5 crores per annum. Aamir Khan is also known for paying his bodyguard, Yuvraj Ghorpade, a hefty sum of ₹2 crores every year.

Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard, Ravi Singh, makes a whopping 2.5 crores a year. But, it's not just the bodyguards who are rolling in the dough. The salary of SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, earlier became the talk of the town when pictures of her luxurious apartment were released. She is reported to earn between ₹7 to 9 crore annually, with a net worth of ₹50 crore.

