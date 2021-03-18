New Delhi: Resident doctors at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital have decided to go on a mass casual leave today to press for the release of their pending salaries, their association said, news agency PTI reports.

In a statement issued late at night on Wednesday, the RDA threatened that its members will go on a complete indefinite strike if the demands are not met.

Their demands include the release of all pending salaries from December 2020, along with the previous year's arrears, immediately, the RDA said in a letter dated March 17, written to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's commissioner.

This is an "intimation regarding mass casual leave on March 19, followed by a complete indefinite strike from March 22, if all salaries with arrears are not released along with interest and regular seat vacancies are not issued at the earliest", it said.

