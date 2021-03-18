OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Salary row: Resident doctors of Hindu Rao to be on mass casual leave today

New Delhi: Resident doctors at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital have decided to go on a mass casual leave today to press for the release of their pending salaries, their association said, news agency PTI reports.

In a statement issued late at night on Wednesday, the RDA threatened that its members will go on a complete indefinite strike if the demands are not met.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The reservation for these trains will start on 19 September.

Train runs backwards for 35 kilometres in Uttarakhand: watch

1 min read . 06:58 AM IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian

EU should 'expect countermeasures' from China following human rights sanctions: Report

1 min read . 06:51 AM IST
US President Joe Biden

States sue Joe Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

1 min read . 06:43 AM IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses at the virtual inauguration of IOC Phinergy Private Limited

'Boost to e-mobility': Indian Oil partners with Israel's Phinergy to manufacture metal-air batteries

2 min read . 06:35 AM IST

Their demands include the release of all pending salaries from December 2020, along with the previous year's arrears, immediately, the RDA said in a letter dated March 17, written to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's commissioner.

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

This is an "intimation regarding mass casual leave on March 19, followed by a complete indefinite strike from March 22, if all salaries with arrears are not released along with interest and regular seat vacancies are not issued at the earliest", it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout