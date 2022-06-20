Sale alert: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 123 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 11:18 AM IST
Apple premium reseller iStore and Flipkart has offered got big price discounts on the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.
The Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have got big price discounts from Apple premium reseller iStore and Flipkart. Before you get too excited, keep in mind that this discount does not reflect an immediate price cut, but rather involves bank cashback and exchange.