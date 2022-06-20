The Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have got big price discounts from Apple premium reseller iStore and Flipkart. Before you get too excited, keep in mind that this discount does not reflect an immediate price cut, but rather involves bank cashback and exchange.

Apple iPhone offers from iStore

The iPhone 13 128 GB has been heavily discounted by Apple premium reseller iStore, bringing the price down to ₹52,900. The price of the iPhone 12 64 GB has dropped to as low as ₹39,900 as a result of the price drop. On an iPhone 13, you can save up to ₹27,000, and on an iPhone 12, you can save up to ₹26,000.

The price of the iPhone 13 128 GB has been reduced by ₹20,000. Initially, the phone was priced at ₹79,900. The price is reduced to ₹52,900 thanks to an instant shop discount of ₹5,000 and a payback value of ₹4,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Furthermore, if you have an iPhone XR 64 GB in good working condition, you can get an exchange value of Rs18,000. When the cashback and exchange offers are combined, the overall discount on the iPhone 13 is ₹27,000.

The offer is also valid on iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB models. A 256GB model is available for ₹62,900, while a 512GB model is available for ₹82,900. iStore, an Apple premium reseller, is providing a ₹5,000 instant discount on the iPhone 12 64 GB edition, as well as ₹3,000 rebate and ₹18,000 exchange value for iPhone XR 64 GB in good condition. The iPhone 12 128GB costs ₹44,900, while the 256GB costs ₹54,900.

Apple iPhone offers from Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a 6% discount on the iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB of storage. That is, instead of paying ₹69,900 for the iPhone, you can get it for ₹65,299. However, if you have an old phone to trade in, you may save even more money on the iPhone 13 Mini. See how it's done in the video below.

With the help of an exchange offer, the iPhone 13 Mini's price can be reduced by up to ₹15,500. The only thing you need to be sure of is that the offer is valid in your location. You can check this by going to the ecommerce website and inputting your area's pin code. In addition, the price decrease is dependent on the type and condition of the previous phone you are replacing.

Flipkart’s bank offers on the iPhone are:

10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹ 1,500 on orders of ₹ 5,000 and above.

1,500 on orders of 5,000 and above. 10% off on Kotak Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹ 1,000 on orders of ₹ 5,000 and above.

1,000 on orders of 5,000 and above. 10% off on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, up to ₹ 1,500 on orders of ₹ 5,000 and above.

1,500 on orders of 5,000 and above. 10% off on HSBC Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹ 1,500 on orders of ₹ 5,000 and above.

1,500 on orders of 5,000 and above. 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

5% cashback up to ₹ 3,000 on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI transactions of ₹ 5,000 and above.

3,000 on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI transactions of 5,000 and above. ₹ 100 off on 1st transaction through Flipkart Pay Later.

Free 3-month Gaana Plus subscription and BYJU'S 3 live lessons worth ₹999 are among the freebies available. Before taking advantage of the bank offer and freebies, you should read the terms and conditions on the ecommerce website.

On discount, exchange, and bank offer, you can get an iPhone 13 Mini with 256GB or 512GB of storage. On the iPhone 13 Mini 256GB model, Flipkart is providing a 7% discount. That is, it is available for purchase for ₹74,299. The 512GB model is offered for ₹93,299, which is a 6% reduction.