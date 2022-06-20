Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Sale alert: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12

Sale alert: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12

A customers holds green colour Apple iPhone 13 pro. REUTERS/Mike Segar
3 min read . 11:18 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Apple premium reseller iStore and Flipkart has offered got big price discounts on the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

The Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have got big price discounts from Apple premium reseller iStore and Flipkart. Before you get too excited, keep in mind that this discount does not reflect an immediate price cut, but rather involves bank cashback and exchange.

Apple iPhone offers from iStore

The iPhone 13 128 GB has been heavily discounted by Apple premium reseller iStore, bringing the price down to 52,900. The price of the iPhone 12 64 GB has dropped to as low as 39,900 as a result of the price drop. On an iPhone 13, you can save up to 27,000, and on an iPhone 12, you can save up to 26,000.

The price of the iPhone 13 128 GB has been reduced by 20,000. Initially, the phone was priced at 79,900. The price is reduced to 52,900 thanks to an instant shop discount of 5,000 and a payback value of 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Furthermore, if you have an iPhone XR 64 GB in good working condition, you can get an exchange value of Rs18,000. When the cashback and exchange offers are combined, the overall discount on the iPhone 13 is 27,000.

The offer is also valid on iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB models. A 256GB model is available for 62,900, while a 512GB model is available for 82,900. iStore, an Apple premium reseller, is providing a 5,000 instant discount on the iPhone 12 64 GB edition, as well as 3,000 rebate and 18,000 exchange value for iPhone XR 64 GB in good condition. The iPhone 12 128GB costs 44,900, while the 256GB costs 54,900.

Apple iPhone offers from Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a 6% discount on the iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB of storage. That is, instead of paying 69,900 for the iPhone, you can get it for 65,299. However, if you have an old phone to trade in, you may save even more money on the iPhone 13 Mini. See how it's done in the video below.

With the help of an exchange offer, the iPhone 13 Mini's price can be reduced by up to 15,500. The only thing you need to be sure of is that the offer is valid in your location. You can check this by going to the ecommerce website and inputting your area's pin code. In addition, the price decrease is dependent on the type and condition of the previous phone you are replacing.

Flipkart’s bank offers on the iPhone are:

  • 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Cards, up to 1,500 on orders of 5,000 and above.
  • 10% off on Kotak Bank Debit Cards, up to 1,000 on orders of 5,000 and above.
  • 10% off on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, up to 1,500 on orders of 5,000 and above.
  • 10% off on HSBC Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to 1,500 on orders of 5,000 and above.
  • 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
  • 5% cashback up to 3,000 on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI transactions of 5,000 and above.
  • 100 off on 1st transaction through Flipkart Pay Later.

Free 3-month Gaana Plus subscription and BYJU'S 3 live lessons worth 999 are among the freebies available. Before taking advantage of the bank offer and freebies, you should read the terms and conditions on the ecommerce website.

On discount, exchange, and bank offer, you can get an iPhone 13 Mini with 256GB or 512GB of storage. On the iPhone 13 Mini 256GB model, Flipkart is providing a 7% discount. That is, it is available for purchase for 74,299. The 512GB model is offered for 93,299, which is a 6% reduction.

