Sale alert: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12

With the help of an exchange offer, the iPhone 13 Mini's price can be reduced by up to ₹15,500. The only thing you need to be sure of is that the offer is valid in your location. You can check this by going to the ecommerce website and inputting your area's pin code. In addition, the price decrease is dependent on the type and condition of the previous phone you are replacing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}