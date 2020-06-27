Sale of Chinese products down in Chandigarh markets after Galwan valley clash

CHANDIGARH : Shopkeepers in a market here said that the sale of Chinese products has gone down after the Galwan Valley clash.

A shopkeeper in Patel market in Sector 15, said, "Some customers that come here make sure the product they want to buy is not Chinese. People are not buying Chinese products now. We are also planning not to sell Chinese items once our existing stock is sold."

He said, "The sale of products has already gone down in lockdown, and after this incident (Galwan valley clash), there is drop in the sale of Chinese products."

Another person who runs a footwear shop, said, "Customers ask us about Chinese products and they do not buy them."

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

