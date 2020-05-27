Home > News > India > Sale of Tirupati laddu prasadam resumes in Andhra Pradesh
Sale of Tirupati laddu prasadam resumes in Andhra Pradesh

1 min read . Updated: 27 May 2020, 06:47 PM IST ANI

  • The sale of prasadam was halted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus
  • Tirupati laddu is the sweet offered as Naivedhyam to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine

CHITTOOR : Amid easing of lockdown restrictions in Andhra Pradesh, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday resumed the sale of 'Tirupati laddu prasadam' of Lord Balaji at all district headquarters and TTD Kalyana Mandapams across the state.

The sale of prasadam was halted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

Tirupati laddu is the sweet offered as Naivedhyam to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine. It is given as prasadam to devotees after having 'darshan' at the temple.

