Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Sale of Tirupati laddu prasadam resumes in Andhra Pradesh
A file photo of the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati.

Sale of Tirupati laddu prasadam resumes in Andhra Pradesh

1 min read . 06:47 PM IST ANI

  • The sale of prasadam was halted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus
  • Tirupati laddu is the sweet offered as Naivedhyam to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine

CHITTOOR : Amid easing of lockdown restrictions in Andhra Pradesh, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday resumed the sale of 'Tirupati laddu prasadam' of Lord Balaji at all district headquarters and TTD Kalyana Mandapams across the state.

Amid easing of lockdown restrictions in Andhra Pradesh, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday resumed the sale of 'Tirupati laddu prasadam' of Lord Balaji at all district headquarters and TTD Kalyana Mandapams across the state.

The sale of prasadam was halted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

The sale of prasadam was halted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Tirupati laddu is the sweet offered as Naivedhyam to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine. It is given as prasadam to devotees after having 'darshan' at the temple.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated