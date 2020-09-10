Salesforce commits $240,000 in grants to equip Indians in digital skills

US-based cloud software company, Salesforce, has committed $240,000 in grants to six India-based NGOs with an aim to bridge inequalities and equip the Indian workforce with the skills and experience needed in the digital era.

“Digital today is no longer a nice to have but an imperative to survive in the new normal," Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and chairperson, Salesforce India said at a virtual event on Thursday.

The grants which will go to six organizations—The Akshaya Patra Foundation, United Way of Hyderabad, Anthill Creations Foundation, Goonj, SOS Children's Villages of India, and Protsahan India Foundation—are expected to benefit the lives of over 15,000 people across the country.

Salesforce’s flagship CRM (customer relationship management) solution Customer 360 has helped organizations maintain business continuity during the pandemic, Bhattacharya said.

Trailhead, its learning and upskilling platform, has seen a 70% uptick in new signups during the pandemic, indicating the appetite for learning in India.

In a recent research commissioned by Salesforce titled ‘Global Stakeholder Series’, 65% of the participants from India said that closing global inequalities should be a high priority for businesses while 58% of them believed companies will invest more in workplace equality as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

“At Salesforce, we believe that business can be a platform for positive change. As we help organizations adapt to change and embrace digital transformation, we also believe in reaching out to individuals bridging inequalities that curtail innovation. These grants reflect our commitment to empower individuals with enabling skills and creating an equitable future for all," Bhattacharya said.

Tata Capital, a customer of Salesforce, said they have been able to transition to work from home without any loss of productivity. The opportunity in India is strong and we will be focusing on more digital channels to reach their customers in the future, said Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and CEO, Tata Capital.

Founded in 1999, Salesforce has grown to a $17-billion cloud company that helps organizations leverage technologies such as cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain to create a 360-degree view of their customers.

