Salesforce to hire one-third more IT professionals in India in 4 months

Further she spoke about the next set of skills that Indian youth need to learn is niche technology such as those that are used by Software as a Service (or SaaS) companies and cloud-based companies. Bhattacharya also highlighted skills such as analytics and integration are very much in demand because there is so much legacy industry. According to her, cybersecurity is another area where skills are very much in demand because that is something which nobody really knows where and how it will evolve.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}