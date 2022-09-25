Salesforce to hire one-third more IT professionals in India in 4 months

Salesforce to hire one-third more IT professionals in India in 4 months2 min read . 12:05 PM IST
- The company will increase its headcount in the country to 10,000 by January next year from 7,500 at present.
Salesforce India will be adding 2,500 more employees to its workforce, chairperson and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya said. The company will increase its headcount in the country to 10,000 by January next year from 7,500 at present.
Bhattacharya told PTI news agency that said that the focus areas for Salesforce in India are banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, services and social services.
"We are (Salesforce India's headcount) at about 7,500 plus. We are expecting that we will end FY23, which for us ends in January of 2023... we expect to be in the range of 10,000," Bhattacharya said in an interview.
At present, cloud-based services provider Salesforce has offices in six Indian cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram and Jaipur.
On post-pandemic work culture, the CEO said, "We will see more and more workforce returning to the workplaces." The CEO pointed out that when people come back to offices, the sense of collaboration and belonging increases.
"Because what we are also seeing is that if you don't get them to come to the office and connect, then it becomes more and more difficult to create the DNA of an organisation," she said.
She also said some amount of hybrid working is important, but there are multi-generational families at home and due to lack of space, it is a little difficult to work from home for many people.
In India, Bhattacharya said work culture will evolve into a kind of model where there will be more people coming to the office in more days, but work from home will also continue depending upon their convenience.
Further she spoke about the next set of skills that Indian youth need to learn is niche technology such as those that are used by Software as a Service (or SaaS) companies and cloud-based companies. Bhattacharya also highlighted skills such as analytics and integration are very much in demand because there is so much legacy industry. According to her, cybersecurity is another area where skills are very much in demand because that is something which nobody really knows where and how it will evolve.
Pointing out that the hallmark of the current economy is that all cycles (economic, market cycles, fashion) are becoming shorter and shorter, she said, "Without the help of technology, you can't remain nimble and agile, and can not possibly meet the demands of the changing needs of the people."
Bhattacharya emphasised that the ability of people to adopt digital is going to drive the uptick in India's GDP that the country wants to see.
"Because we have a young population that seems to be not only aware but capable of changing and adapting very fast," she said.
Noting that technology and finance are getting very closely aligned, the Salesforce India CEO said, "Without technology, you will not be able to see the kind of growth in finance that you would otherwise have."
