Salesforce to buy 280k MWh of renewable energy

New Delhi: US-based technology company Salesforce announced the purchase of 280,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy certificates from small, distributed energy projects to accelerate clean electricity access in emerging markets.

The company said in a statement that the projects will be coordinated by Powertrust, a renewables aggregator, using distributed renewable energy certificates (D-RECs), a financial mechanism that enables organisations to deploy capital for small-scale, distributed clean energy initiatives. The funding will support projects for the next eight years, it added.

The purchased distributed renewable energy certificates (D-RECs) will support high-impact projects located in Brazil, India, sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia. These have so far been largely excluded from corporate renewables purchasing, the company noted.

In India, for example, through this project, a solar-powered microgrid in Nagaland where an isolated mountain community will receive electricity for the first time, it added.

“The energy sector in India is at a pivotal stage and small-scale energy projects like minigrids can be a means towards ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy. They draw energy from renewable sources promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth. This initiative is a step in the right direction, strengthening Salesforce’s commitment to the newly established climate justice policy priorities to help drive an equitable transition to net zero," said Sanket Atal - Managing Director - Operations & Site Lead - Technology, Marketing, Product, Salesforce India.

Salesforce noted that emerging countries have been largely excluded from corporate purchasing for a number of reasons, including difficulty aggregating and certifying multiple small-scale projects.

“Nearly 95% of corporate renewable energy purchases today take place in North America and Europe. We need to ensure the rest of the world isn’t left behind," said Megan Lorenzen, who leads power sector decarbonsation for Salesforce.

The targeted projects will be located in schools, hospitals, public service facilities, or in disadvantaged communities.

Salesforce estimates that the solar power purchases will help unlock an estimated $65 million of investments in new solar capacity and is expected to avoid over 50,000 tonnes of CO² emissions annually.