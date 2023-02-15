Salesforce to buy 280k MWh of renewable energy
The projects will be coordinated by Powertrust, a renewables aggregator, using distributed renewable energy certificates, a financial mechanism that enables organisations to deploy capital for small-scale, distributed clean energy initiatives
New Delhi: US-based technology company Salesforce announced the purchase of 280,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy certificates from small, distributed energy projects to accelerate clean electricity access in emerging markets.
