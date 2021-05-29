ICMR approves Saline Gargle RT-PCR Covid self-test kit. Here's how to use

2 min read.Updated: 29 May 2021, 08:07 PM IST Edited By Mansi Jaswal
The 'Saline Gargle RT-PCR' test method can give the result within 3 hours
The scientists of Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) under the CSIR have developed this RT-PCR testing method
Coronavirus testing: Scientists of Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have developed a do-it-yourself version of the RT-PCR test for testing Covid-19 samples.
The NEERI scientists have developed the 'Saline Gargle RT-PCR Method' for coronavirus detection that has also received ICMR's approval.
"The Saline Gargle RT-PCR method is instant, comfortable and patient-friendly. Sampling is done instantly and results will be generated within 3 hours," Dr Krishna Khairnar, senior scientist, Environmental Virology Cell, NEERI said.
Here's how to use the Saline Gargle RT-PCR Method:
In a short video, Dr Khairnar, Senior Scientist, Environmental Virology Cell, NEERI explained how an individual can collect his or her samples.
Dr. Krishna Khairnar, Senior Scientist, and his team at NEERI hopes this patient-friendly method is implemented at national level to strengthen our battle against the #pandemicpic.twitter.com/NTBneOdG4I
The Saline Gargle RT-PCR method uses a simple collection tube filled with saline solution.
The patient gargles the solution for 15 seconds and rinses it inside the tube. This sample in the collection tube is taken to the laboratory where it is kept at room temperature, in a special buffer solution prepared by NEERIs, and kept for 30 minutes at room temperature. Then the liquid is heated up at 98 degree for six minutes to extract RNA for the RT-PCR test, senior scientist Dr Krishna Khairnar said.
